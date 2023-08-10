ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates-Chili students have the chance to receive a free breakfast and lunch this upcoming school year, the district announced Thursday.

The district says this comes after their approval for the Community Eligibility Provision program.

Feedback from surveys the district administered showed that free meals during the pandemic were “essential to the student experience.”

Families do not need to complete a form in order for their student, or students, to receive free meals. The district does urge families to still fill out the Income Eligibility Form.

They say this application is tied to other benefits students can take advantage of: such as fee waivers, advanced placement exams, state funding, and more.

The Income Eligibility Form can be found here. More information on free meals can be found here.