ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Board of Regents announced the appointment of Rochester’s Adrian Hale as a board member, the State Education Department announced Monday.

The State Legislature first announced the election of Hale, alongside the re-election of Judith Chin and Aramina Vega Ferrer, to the Board of Regents on March 1. The Board of Regents says that he was elected for his experience and skills that will prove vital to the board.

“The Board of Regents plays a crucial role in overseeing New York’s educational system and I have complete confidence that Regents Hale, Chin, and Ferrer will serve their terms with integrity and dedication,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “Each of these elected regents brings a unique perspective rooted in the diversity of their backgrounds and wealth experience, which will be invaluable to advance our mission of providing a world-class education to all of our students.”

The Legislature also says that Hale has worked for over 16 years in workforce development, economics, and education advocacy. Before he was appointed, Hale worked with Foundry Digital as the Director of Economic and Community Development.

Hale also worked at the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce where he oversaw workforce development and led the chamber’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. He also served in the Marines for five years and the Air Force for three more years.