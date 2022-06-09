ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from ACT Rochester said they released their 2022 report cards Thursday morning.

The report cards showcase various data points in the Greater Rochester area that measure various indicators like housing, education, maternal morbidity rates, and more.

These data points are compared to New York State averages in order to highlight problems happening locally.

“The regional report card has only one green measure which means our 9 county community is only equal to or better than New York State in one area and that’s housing,” said executive director of ACT Rochester Ann Johnson.” We all know from the time the data came out to now with inflation and all the rental issues and evictions. That may not be the case in the next state of data.”

In addition to the Regional Report Card, each of the 9 counties’ report cards — along with city, town, and school data — can all be found online.