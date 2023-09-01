ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we approach the new school year, a real problem still lingers.

A shortage of teachers, whether that’s early retirements or people just switching jobs. So, who’s filling the gap? News 8 spoke with some seniors from Nazareth University.

Education majors are the future of teaching, and these students are eager to finish their own degrees to help others.

“In middle school and high school, I had these really amazing professors and teachers who really helped foster learning for me,” Maria Rosato, an education major at Nazareth University says.

We all had that one memorable teacher, and with the new wave of future educators, these students are eager to pass that along to their own students.

“Looking at the child as a whole instead of just a test score is something that I think is really important and when I was growing up, that’s what my school did for me,” Nazareth University education major Maggie Davison says.

The big issue statewide — the Teacher’s Union, NYSUT, projects there is a need for roughly 180,000 new teachers in the next decade for New York.

“Anybody you ask will tell you something different about why they’re leaving teaching and for some people, it’s the best decision that they have to make,” Davison says. “Everybody does say that when they do leave teaching, it’s not really an easy decision.”

To help fill that gap, education majors are putting in extra work.

“A lot of us sub as well, on top of learning to be a teacher,” Rosato says. “Just to kind of get that experience in there and to help some districts out.”

How they’ve learned in the past, combined with how they learned during COVID — these new teachers have a new way of welcoming students in their classrooms.

“I think as a teacher, I have a deeper sense of how mental health can impact students and how in education, you’re not the only person in that classroom who is a support system for students,” Rosato says.

“Just being able to make sure that every kid feels appreciated in some way, even if it’s not necessarily the way that every teacher would appreciate them,” Davison says. “Just finding the good in them.”

Students say that even though there is a large shortage, the teaching community has never felt closer. They add that’s something to look forward to when starting their own careers.