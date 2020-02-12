RCSD Superintendent: 800 jobs on the line if district doesn’t get funding from Albany

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade introduced part of his long term plan to reduce the looming budget for the district.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade was in Albany Tuesday lobbying for funds to close an estimated $35 million budget gap.

Dade says 800 jobs could be on the line of those funds don’t come in.

“It’s significant. It’s dire. I’ve been clear and transparent about that message with the legislature and Gov. Cuomo,” said Dade fresh off of his Albany trip.

“It would really be a devastation, that was the message. It wasn’t a scare tactic, it was really giving Albany a realistic picture of what it would take to close a $35 million deficit with mere months left in this school year,” Dade said.

“We’re sort of blindsided,” says Teacher’s Union President Adam Urbanski.

Currently, there are about 6,000 RCSD positions, with 3,300 of them teachers. Urbanski says slicing 800 positions just isn’t doable.

“It’s not sustainable, and I think it’s not responsible to suggest that this school system could survive such a severe cut,” he said.

Urbanski feels those positions would likely all be teachers.

“Last time they made cuts, 99% of them were teachers,” he said.

Dade says the cuts would come from across the board. But with his funding push in Albany, Dade feels there is hope.

“I do anticipate they’ll come through for us,” he said,

Dade says he should have an answer from Gov. Cuomo’s office in March.

The next board meeting is scheduled for April 21.