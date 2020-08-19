29 positive coronavirus cases confirmed at RIT, most of which from students, as classes begin Wednesday

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Institute of Technology officials confirmed that after testing students, faculty and staff, 29 tests came back positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the testing is mandatory for everyone at the start of the school year, which began Wednesday. Anyone coming to campus is required to get tested, and those 29 tested were caught before anyone was on campus, according to school officials.

School officials did not give exact number of tests conducted, but did say the “vast majority” of tests that came back positive were from students. The officials say they will have more information later Wednesday. They also said all of the 29 positive cases were in quarantine off campus, and have about a week left.

MORE | RIT acquires former Radisson hotel near campus for future student housing property

On its website, the school has a COVID-19 alert level that is updated on the risk level of the coronavirus and what it means to activities on campus. As of Wednesday, the current alert level is listed as green: low risk with vigilance — which the school defines as “underlying threat of outbreak remains, but virus prevalence is low.”

In the reopening plan, the school announced it will reopen for on campus classes with required face masks, physical distancing, 50% capacity in classrooms and additional cleaning protocols.

The school is also mandating all faculty, staff and students to complete a daily health screening to report any symptoms or if they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

With many students traveling from out of state, some already had to quarantine due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will provide updates to this developing story.