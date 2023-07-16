ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 25 teens are successfully receiving an education beyond the classroom as part of the Violence Intervention Program, according to the City of Rochester.

The City says the program serves high school males who could benefit from additional support in order to improve academics, behavior, and class participation.

Officials say 75% of students in the program improved their attendance and grades for this past school year. They add several students made the honor roll, and suspensions across the participants decreased.

25 students in grades 9 and 11 at Edison Career and Technology High School participated in the program. The curriculum focused on the social-emotional learning for African American young men, and also offered field trips and discussions about real-life challenges and choices.

According to the City, the Violence Intervention Program will resume in September, and will add an additional ninth grade class to the current group of students.

The program is led by Rochester Peace Collective partner Baden Street Settlement of Rochester.