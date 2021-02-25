20th Anniversary of MLK Jr. address celebrated at UR

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester celebrated the 20th anniversary of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on Wednesday.

The University held a virtual presentation with award winning author, professor and activist Ibram X. Kenedi as the keynote speaker.

The conversation included police reform and a discussion of the Daniel Prude gran jury decision.

“I took what happened to Daniel very personally, that could have been my that could have been my brother,” Kendi said.

“The fact that those officers were freed because they were ‘following procedure’ says everything that is wrong with those officers and procedures.”

U of R said it started this event in 2001 to promote diversity, freedom, civil rights and social justice.