200 job cuts, 5 school closures in BOE budget proposed to City Council

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The next step now in a process that could leave dozens of teachers without jobs and schools closed as the Rochester School Board of Education presented its budget to City Council on Wednesday evening.

Last Thursday, City Council passed an amended version of the outgoing Superintendent Terry Dade’s budget for the next academic year.

Almost 200 teaching positions are on the chopping block for the 2020-2021 school year and five schools are due to close.

According to Teacher’s Union President Adam Urbanski, the teaching job cuts breaks down as the following:

49 Elementary

28 Reading

21 Speech and Language

21 E-S-O-L

20 Special Education

15 Social Work

15 Physical Education

12 Art

5 Guidance Counseling

5 Math

All of this is in addition to the 108 teaching positions cut last January. Urbanski said these are the latest numbers and are subject to change.

Also in the budget is the closing five schools: No. 3, No. 22, No. 44, No. 57 and Rochester International Academy Kindergarten through sixth grade. There will also be cuts at East High, and over $3 million in cuts at central office.

There have been some restorations, including instructors for the JRTOC program, and a director of African-American studies.