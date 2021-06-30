2 more local winners for New York’s SUNY/CUNY scholarship vaccine incentive

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the fifth round of winners for the state’s “Get A Shot to Make Your Future” incentive for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school.

Two of this week’s winners are local — Paige Geary and Kailey Annesi of Monroe County.

“Getting vaccinated is the key to our success defeating COVID-19 and restoring the economy, and this extraordinary incentive for the state’s young people has helped us put shots in arms across New York,” Governor Cuomo said in a Wednesday press release. “This life-changing opportunity has helped us spread the word to an important demographic—12- to 17-year-olds—about the importance of getting vaccinated. I congratulate this week’s winners and look forward to seeing them thrive in our state.”

Winners receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition, room and board, and expenses. New York State administered the random drawing and selected 10 winners a week over five weeks. The final winners have now been announced. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation have verified the vaccination status of winners.

The winners will receive up to four years of full-time undergraduate study which includes the following components:

Tuition: An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York’s in-state tuition rate.

Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for fees, books, supplies and transportation up to the cost-of-attendance at SUNY or CUNY colleges.

The fifth-round winners are:

Yueqi Diao, Broome County

Cristopher Tejada, Queens

Sawyer Pineda, Westchester County

James Robinson IV, Cayuga County

Ben Lesher, Westchester County

Amaya Thalappillil, Nassau County

Bryce Chua, Queens

Paige Geary, Monroe County

Talia Campbell, Westchester County

Kailey Annesi, Monroe County

More information on where to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or to schedule an appointment, is available here.