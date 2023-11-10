IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — High school students in Irondequoit hoisting some rakes to show appreciation to our local servicemembers ahead of the Veteran’s Day holiday. Eastridge High School students chose to spend their day off from school Friday cleaning up leaves for area vets.

“It isn’t the first time I volunteered, but it is the first time I’ve done something like this in a major group,” says junior, Kyra Servidio.

“It feels great actually like getting to know new people, and seeing that we all have some similar interests,” says Isaiah Nelson, also a junior.

Lancers Lend a Hand is a new initiative for the school this year—giving students the chance to give back to the Irondequoit community. These dedicated landscapers-in-the-making say many of them were inspired with Veteran’s Day approaching and the service members in their own families.

“My uncle, he had messed up his leg pretty bad, so I know something like this would be harder for him. So yeah, it does feel great to know I’m helping people who could be disadvantaged because they served for us,” explains Javion Johnson, an Eastridge senior.

“My one grandpa actually just passed away recently, and he had a lot of stories about the war, but he would never tell us. You could tell it affected him, so I’m thinking about him when I’m out here today,” says junior student, Alexis Anauo.

And while they say they don’t need any reward, the vets are sure to show the students their appreciation.

“Oh, it’s great! I mean I didn’t expect this. I just came out, I was on my way somewhere,” says Terry Shea, who served as a member of the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. “Thanks a lot. I really appreciate it. It saves a lot of trouble.”