Eastman’s Liptak has us look to night sky

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Music inspired by the stars will be featured as part of this year’s Eastman Faculty Artist Series.

Composer and Eastman School of Music Professor of Composition and Chair of the Composition Department David Liptak discussed the concert set for Monday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Hatch Recital Hall at the Eastman School of Music Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We have at the Eastman School of Music a large faculty, and performers who are at the top of their profession, and a composition faculty, which is very strong with composers who are renowned,” said Liptak. “The Faculty Artist Series is a professional series. It’s great for the school to have that. It’s great for the students to see their teachers in this capacity here on-site at Eastman. And, you know, we enjoy as a faculty presenting these concerts.”

Guest pianist Eunmi Ko will perform Liptak’s “Constellations” (2010) and “Star Light” (2009), along with selections from George Crumb’s “Makrokosmos I (1972) and II (1973” as part of the album release concert for the Innova CD “Constellations” which was released on September 27.

“It’s a piano recital,” noted Liptak. “I was a pianist when I was younger. There are two composers represented. I am one of them. The other is George Crumb. George Crumb is a senior and very well known American composer. He’s in his 90th year this year. I’m in my 70th year, so I enjoy that there’s a kind of a parallel there. When I was a student, George Crumb’s music was extremely influential. He wrote a number of pieces for solo piano, two of which are sets of pieces called ‘Makrokosmos,’ ‘Makrokosmos One and Two.’ These pieces have always stayed with me. So I found myself writing ‘Constellations’ for a reason, some 40 years after I played ‘Makrokosmos’ as a student.”

Liptak said of “Constellations” and his inspiration for the music, “I wrote these in 2010 and back then I was especially interested in things astronomical. I love the stories of the constellations. I love the old stories. I like the way the stars are assembled in the night sky and it really interested me. And I wrote several pieces before I wrote ‘Constellations,’ which have relationships to starry scenes.”

Tickets for the concert are $10 for the general public and free for current Season Subscribers and UR ID holders. To purchase tickets or for more information visit the Eastman Theatre Box Office, call (585) 274-3000, or visit the Eastman Theatre website.

