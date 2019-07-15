ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman School of Music is presenting its annual “Summer Sings” concerts each Tuesday during the month of July.

Rayvon T. J. Moore, who conducted the first reading of popular choral repertoire on July 9, discussed the summer program Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Last Tuesday I conducted Brahm’s ‘Requiem’ and we had over 135 members in attendance,” said Moore. “The Eastman Summers Sings is a choral reading session for the community and it involves Eastman students, faculty, staff, and it also involves members of the Greater Rochester area, where we come together and it gives us the opportunity to sing some of the greatest choral-orchestral repertoires in the Western music canon.”

Performances are free in Eastman’s Kilbourn Hall. The remaining Eastman Summer Sings schedule is as follows:

July 16, 7:30 p.m.

Vaughan Williams “Toward the Unknown Region”

Brahms “Nänie”

Caleb Hopkins, conductor

July 23, 7:30 p.m.

Handel “Messiah”

Eastman Choral Institute conductors

July 30, 7:30 p.m.

Verdi “Requiem”

William Weinert, conductor

Moore said of the program, “I honestly truly believe, not to get philosophical or too passionate, but I really do believe that this music can add years to folks’ lives because singing just does that for people. It gives the opportunity for those of us who love this music and are singing it for the tenth or fifteenth time, and also those who have a desire to experience this music for the first time, it just gives you a glimpse of singing in a larger chorus and I think it’s something for everybody, so we hope that they come out.”

This is the twenty-fifth year for Eastman Summer Sings. For more information, visit: https://summer.esm.rochester.edu/highlights/eastman-summer-sings/