Eastman Presents returns with robust lineup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman School of Music has put together another powerful lineup for the 2019-20 Eastman Presents concert series.

The Director of Concert Activities Mike Stefiuk discussed the popular series Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s another exciting season for sure,” said Stefiuk. “As everybody knows, the Eastman School of Music was built on the foundation for the enrichment of community life here in Rochester, and that’s what we’re building off of with this concert series and concert season that we’re introducing for the 19-20 season. I like to think we’re sort of like the Heinz 57 varieties or Baskin-Robbins 31 flavors. We’ve got something for everybody. And I would encourage folks to come for what they know, but be engaged and inspired by those concerts that they might not otherwise consider coming to because everything is going to be incredibly highly artistic and very entertaining.”

There are different series and venues for Eastman Presents. “Under the Eastman Presents umbrella, we have five concert series,” Stefiuk explaiend. “Our marquee series in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre is the Kodak Hall Series. And in that we kick off we kick off the season in October with Jon Batiste. We have Wynton Marsalis and his band from Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra coming. Bobby McFerrin, a fan favorite who’s been here before. Those are some of the guests that are coming in as part of that series. Moving over to the very intimate Kilbourn Hall, which is about a 450 seat venue, acousticly perfect. We have everything from string quartets to dual pianists. We have a very exciting dual piano team coming in Deniil Trifonov and Sergi Babayan. We’ve got everything from the piano series that I mentioned, to the string quartet series. And then we move over to the smaller venue Hatch Recital Hall where we have our Barbara B. Smith World Music Series.”

The Eastman School will have its imprint across the Eastman Presents series and beyond. “We’re coming up on our centennial celebration in a couple of years so with this we’re sort of building the foundation as we begin to launch into that celebratory year,” Stefiuk said. “Eastman presents nearly 900 concerts annually, most of which are free and open to the public. We’re offering a lot and we’d like to consider ourselves a major destination point here in the City of Rochester and beyond for folks looking for great music.”

For concert information and tickets, visit the Eastman Theatre Box Office, call (585) 274-3000 or go online to the Eastman Theatre website.