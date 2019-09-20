Eastman Dental Center oral surgeons reducing opioid prescriptions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WR)C — Getting your wisdom teeth out hurts and doctors still understand that. However, the University of Rochester’s Eastman Dental Center is reducing the number of opioids it prescribes after the painful procedure.

To help deal with the pain, doctors there are recommending over-the-counter alternatives, which include Tylenol and ibuprofen.

Eastman says they’ve dropped their prescriptions to less than 2% in the last two years.

Rooms like this one see plenty of wisdom teeth removals. At @EastmanDental, they say they’ve reduced opioid prescriptions after wisdom teeth removal to 2% in each of the past two years. One oral surgeon tells us why he thinks it’s so important, tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/o1vzBL8vB2 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 20, 2019

Dr. John Vorrasi says he’s seen support from patients as their oral surgeons get away from opioids.

“They understand there is an epidemic and a problem,” said Dr. Vorassi. “Some folks, they have other siblings and family members that are facing those issues. So I think it’s more appreciative than anything else.”

Eastman says the majority of their wisdom tooth removals happen in urgent care. There, they say, opioid prescriptions are down to less than 1%.