Easter basket giveaway for Rochester children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Roc Royal Foundation held a free drive-thru Easter basket giveaway on Sunday afternoon for children, ages 2-10, in the Rochester community.

To maintain social distancing, those who attended stayed in their vehicles in order for children to receive a basket.

The CEO of Roc Royal Foundation, Khadija Yawn, said the event was put on to make sure children had a fun and safe Easter in spite of not being able to attend traditional church services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event took place at the Glory House International parking lot on Favor Street in Rochester.