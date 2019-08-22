East Rochester man charged with harassment after confrontation with black teen

An East Rochester man has been charged with harassment after a videotaped confrontation with a black teenager. On the video, 59 year old Glen Nicodemus is seen spraying the teen with a garden hose and making references to the Ku Klux Klan.

The incident happened August 14th. East Rochester police say they were originally called to Edmund Lyon Park for a dispute between Nicodemus and a group of teens. They were able to resolve the issue and everyone went their separate ways. A short time later, police say the teens walked in front of Nicodemus’ home located near the park. That’s when the second confrontation took place.

Nicodemus was arraigned Wednesday and released on his own recognizance. The judge issued an order of protection for the victim.

Police say the Monroe County DA and the New York State Police Hate Crimes Unit determined the incident did not rise to the level of a hate crime as defined under state law.