Officer injured, several arrested during fights after football game at East High

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence responded to East High School Friday night in Rochester.
The police responded to the streets around the East High School football stadium on Culver Road. Portions of Culver Road and East Main Street are closed while police investigate.
The East High School football team played Irondequoit High School Friday night. The game started at 6 p.m.
Details are limited at this time.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.