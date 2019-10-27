Early voting kicks off in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Early Voting is here for the first time in New York state history.

There are seven locations throughout Monroe County. Voting this year is being done on a new electronic system.

With the new ease and access, voters hope this brings more people to the polls.

“I’m hoping that it will generate more people to come out and vote. It’s easier as far as location goes, it’s quicker, it’s kinda a new form which is, not a new form but a new format new way to vote,” said Michele Johansson, voted on Saturday.

Reports of technical issues at the polls started early Saturday morning. The polling station on Westfall road reported outages at the booths.

Technicians worked to get them back online but there was a wait.

“I’m hopeful that the machines come back up and running I know they’re working on it and we’re not going to stop getting voters out to the polls people should still come out try to vote,” said Adam Bello, Monroe County Clerk.

At one location, a group of first-time voters was there to make sure their generation is represented.

“I think that the younger voters have a huge voice. When the numbers come out every year that the younger voters aren’t coming out and voting it’s like really upsetting cause we are the future so I would just hope that younger people come out and vote and let their voices heard and we can really make a difference,” said Roemer Johansson, voted on Saturday.

Governor Cuomo announced a new website to help people find their early voting polling location. The site is part of a new public awareness campaign.

Voters can also text ‘Early Voting’ to 81336 to get more information.

There is also a social media campaign designed to help people access their polling location easily.