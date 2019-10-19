Early voting in Monroe County: What voters need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – New York state is trying to make voting a little easier this year in a variety of ways.

For the first time in Monroe County voters will be able to take part in early voting. This will give them more time to cast their ballots. They will also find the process to vote may be a little easier.

“There will be a nine day window starting October 26, 2019 and running through November 3, 2019 at seven different locations,” said Republican Commissioner Doug French.

Early voting was put in place to increase voter participation. Instead of one day at one polling place voters now have several options.

“If I live in Penfield and I work in the city of Rochester I can go to the MCC Damon Center and vote on my lunch hour,” said French.

Early voting polling locations:

Greece Town Hall – 3 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612

Ogden Town Hall – 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport, NY 14559

MCC Down Town Campus – 321 State Street, Rochester, NY 14608

Penfield Town Hall – 3100 Atlantic Avenue, Penfield, NY 14526

Marketplace Mall – North Entrance, Room 530 (By JC Penney), 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester, NY 14623

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Ridge Culver Plaza (Formerly Fallas’s Department Store) – 2255 East Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14622

Dates and times early voting will be available:

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM – Saturday October 26, 2019

1:00 PM to 6:00 PM – Sunday October 27, 2019

7:00 AM to 3:00 PM – Monday October 28, 2019

Noon to 8:00 PM – Tuesday October 29, 2019

Noon to 8:00 PM – Wednesday October 30, 2019

7:00 AM to 3:00 PM – Thursday October 31, 2019

7:00 AM to 3:00 PM – Friday November 1, 2019

1:00 PM to 6:00 PM – Saturday November 2, 2019

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM – Sunday November 3, 2019

Along with early voting the Board of Elections went hi-tech with e-poll books. At an open house today voters could get a sneak peak at the process. Karen DeFord says she prefers the new method when checking in to vote.

“I just think it was easier to find people’s names in the poll pad than the poll book and it was so quick,” said DeFord.

Along with the e-poll books DeFord is happy Monroe County has early voting . She thinks it nice voters now have more than one option.

“People that maybe bust that day or going out of town that day, they can just go in and voter early,” said DeFord.

Governor Cuomo approved the early voting law earlier this year.

Currently 37 states have early voting.