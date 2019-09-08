Early bear hunting season opens in part of upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Early bear hunting season is open in some southeastern parts of upstate New York.

State environmental officials say early bear season started Saturday and runs through September 22 in southeastern New York.

Early black bear seasons will open next weekend in northern New York and run through October 18.

Early bear hunting season is a tool for wildlife managers to control bear populations.

During the season, qualified hunters may use a bows, crossbows, muzzleloaders, handguns, shotguns or rifles, where allowed.

