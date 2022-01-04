‘e-Scrap for Camp’ fundraiser to benefit Camp Good Days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An electronics recycler in our region is gearing up for a special fundraiser benefitting Camp Good Days.

Sunnking has launched registration for its 2022 “e-Scrap for Camp” campaign. The program aims to recycle electronics that are used by companies around the region, all to raise money for Camp Good Days, which aims to improve the quality of life for children, adults, and families whose lives have been affected by cancer.

“We know businesses have old devices they need to recycle,” said Robert Burns, marketing director at Sunnking. “We know their employees also, especially after the holidays, probably have electronics that are ready to recycle, and this is a chance for us to make sure not only that those devices stay out of the trash and out of the landfill, but it also goes directly to help these kids, and make sure that they’re smiling and they can keep doing fun projects and fun activities that they get to do all year. “

Businesses around Buffalo and Rochester can register online for the fundraiser from now until February 4. Click here to register.