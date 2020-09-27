Dwayne Johnson endorses Biden for president

FILE – Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on July 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, F.L. (WFLA) — For the first time ever, entertainment superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.

Johnson, who says he’s a centrist who has voted for each party in the past, announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for president on his social media Sunday morning.

“Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT,” Johnson said.

The tweet is accompanied by a video, where Johnson has a virtual sit-down discussion with Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

“You guys are both obviously experienced to lead, you’ve done great things,” Johnson said to the candidates. “Joe you’ve had such an incredible career, you’ve led, in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul.”

Johnson deemed Harris a “certified bad ass,” citing her rise through the ranks from attorney to US Senator.

Johnson’s first question for Biden and Harris was, “How will you earn the respect of the American people?”

