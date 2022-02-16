ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Though it may not seem like it, spring is coming soon, and the George Eastman Museum is in full bloom.

The museum is hosting it’s 27th annual “Dutch Connection” display — a foliage fantasy. The exhibit has 16000 bulbs, including tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and more. New flowers are added to the mix every day as they rotate through their selection.

Landscape Manager Dan Bellavia says the idea for the event came from one of George Eastman’s letters.

“In 1995, we found a letter that Eastman wrote in 1895 to his mother,” Bellavia said. “He had taken a trip in Holland and did a bike tour and he saw the fields of tulips and said back to her that he wanted to bring them home and once he had an estate established he wanted to plant them around the gardens.”

The exhibit runs through February 28th. Click here for ticket information.