Duo arrested for hitting woman in the head with hammer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people from Rochester were arrested late Saturday evening for hitting a woman on the head with a hammer which caused heavy bleeding.

Rochester Police officers located the victim, a 19-year-old Rochester woman, who had trauma to her head and face near S Clinton Avenue.

Officers went to Raymond Street to locate two suspects. Officers said one of the suspects refused to exit the home.

Shortly after additional resources arrived, both suspects were arrested. Officers identified the suspects as 57-year-old Kathy Dickerson and 26-year-old Johnell Webb, both of whom reside in the home on Raymond Street.

Officers charged Dickerson and Webb with assault in the 2nd degree.