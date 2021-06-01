Dump truck hits parked car in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of North Greece Road was temporarily closed Tuesday, after a dump truck hit a parked car.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. First responders told News 8 no one was injured.

