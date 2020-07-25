Dryden woman allegedly stabbed by boyfriend in critical condition

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR) — One woman is in critical condition, and a man is recovering from stab wounds, after an alleged domestic dispute turned violent Saturday morning.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Hanshaw Village Mobile Home Park for reports of a stabbing at approximately 5:54 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds. She was subsequently airlifted to Upstate Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

While on the scene, deputies determined a man was still inside the home, but he would not respond to the deputies’ requests to come outside.

With the assistance of the Ithaca Special Weapons and Tactics and Critical Incident Negotiation teams, the man eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, the woman said she was stabbed by her boyfriend, who lived with her, before fleeing her home to get help from a neighbor.

The boyfriend, who was taken into custody, also suffered stab wounds, and was transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.