Drunk man goes into wrong house, sleeps on dog bed with 150-pound Mastiff

WAUKESHA, W.I. (KRON-TV) - A homeowner in Wisconsin called the cops early Tuesday after she found a stranger asleep in her house, on her dog's bed.

Police said the man likely got inside the home through a side door that was unlocked.

Authorities said the man was "heavily intoxicated" after celebrating New Year's Eve, "accidentally entered the wrong residence" and fell asleep with her Mastiff named Benton on the doggie bed.

The man was not charged, police said.

“They told me it could have been a lot worse. (The young man) didn’t know where he was. He couldn’t see — his glasses were tossed around the living room somewhere” Lynn Sarver, Benton’s owner, said. “He was very apologetic.”