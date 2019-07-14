Drunk driver takes down light pole in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) A North Tonawanda woman was charged with DWI early Sunday morning after crashing her vehicle into a metal light pole and knocking it down, sending it 60 feet, along with knocking down three mile marks and two street signs.

The accident happened on the Twin City Highway at the intersection of Young Street. Natasha Colbert, 35, was not injured in the accident.

Colbert was driving northbound on the highway and after her vehicle struck the pole, she skidded across three lanes of traffic and came to a rest in the southbound lanes facing north.

Colbert told officers she hit the pole “to avoid hitting a skunk.”

Colbert showed signs of intoxication and failed all field tests, Colbert blew a .11 BAC at the station. A bottle of vodka was found in the vehicle along with a plastic cup with ice.

Colbert’s vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Colbert is charged with DWI, operating a vehicle over .08, open alcohol in a motor vehicle and other charges.