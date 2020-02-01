Drunk driver sentenced after crash that killed his girlfriend

AUSTIN, T.X. (KXAN) — An Austin man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter following his girlfriend’s death in 2018.

Justin Dakota Ayers, 28, also admitted intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident, in connection with the death of his girlfriend Brianna Polzine.

Polzine was 24 when she died at the scene of an incident near the intersection of Koenig Lane and I-35 on August 22, 2018.

The 403rd Criminal District Court heard that Ayers was seen assaulting Polzine as he drove, and then pushing her out of the car.

Ayers ran a red light while dragging Polzine as she hung from the door. The vehicle then crashed into two other cars and Polzine died at the scene.

The court heard that Ayers tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by witnesses until police arrived. Officers determined that Ayers was under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.

Ayers was sentenced to 20 years for intoxication manslaughter, four years for intoxication assault and four years for leaving the scene of an accident.

“By prosecuting Mr. Ayers to the fullest extent of the law for his callous attack on Ms. Polzine during his intoxicated state, we were able to secure a plea ensuring that he will not hurt anyone else for a very long time,” Allison Tisdale, Travis County Assistant District Attorney, said.