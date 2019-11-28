Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police arrested a drunk driver, who was responsible for causing a head-on crash, on Thursday while heading the wrong way in Irondequoit on Interstate 590.

Troopers responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Troopers identified the wrong-way driver as Khang Le. Lee was arrested for driving while intoxicated and he was processed at the State Police station. Troopers said that Le’s B.A.C. was .21.

According to troopers, the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, and they’ve been released.