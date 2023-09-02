ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Drum Corp Associates, DCA, are in Rochester for their World Championships Weekend.

The DCA All Ages World Championship brings dozens of competitive drum and bugle corps from across the country, soaking in Rochester before their competitions find a new home.

“We travel around different state and stuff, I get to meet new people and see new things,” David Fletcher, a bass drummer for the New York Skyliners says. “It’s always been nice for me to kind of come back home to really finish out the season, so that’s always been very nice for me. This is the last time that’s going to happen.”

David Fletcher is a Rochester native, participating in DCA. The organization is joining the Drum Corp International in Indianapolis next year, with the World Championships to follow.

“There’s just so much more they can offer us to help get us through our time,” DCA Vice President, Dick Fischette says.

Fischette says joining DCI is only going to help them in the future by bringing more of a commadore for the nearly 60-year-old organization.

“We’re going to start to build our schedule with their schedule and start to trade corps back and forth,” Fischette says. “So, we’ll have some of their corps at our shows, some of our corps at their shows. So, the exposure for the success of our corps is going to be bigger.”

The musicians say — they can’t wait.

“Joining with the DCI organization and going to Indianapolis and performing on that stage – I just think is going to be something that really ignites this activity even further and most importantly it lets more people know about what’s going on,” Fletcher says.

Musicians and organizers say, this is a competition, but behind the judging table is where new friendships form at every show.

“We are a small little fraternity and I’m not going to say that everybody knows everybody, but there’s a lot of great friendships that’s grown out of this,” Fischette says.

“I couldn’t tell you how many friends, close friends, that I’m still friends with, that I’ve made doing this,” Fletchers says.

The event had their preliminary competition Saturday, getting ready for finals on Sunday. Sunday’s event will be the last chance to catch it in Rochester. Tickets are on sale right at the gate located at the Rochester Community Sports Complex.