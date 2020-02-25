Drug traffickers had enough fentanyl to ‘wipe out’ population of Buffalo, say prosecutors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four arrests were made and multiple kilos of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine were seized, say federal prosecutors on Tuesday in discussing a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

Among the items seized in this investigation: multiple kilos of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine. Authorities say it was enough fentanyl “to wipe out the City of Buffalo”. pic.twitter.com/T9wgZX3pUd — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) February 25, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Attorney J.P. Kennedy announced the arrests of Buffalo residents David Burgin, Rodney Pierce, and David Washington. A fourth person, Eleazar Martinez Medina, was also arrested in Los Angeles, Kennedy said.

“We have succeeded in dismantling perhaps the most prolific drug trafficking organization currently operating here in Western New York,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said over the last week, Authorities have used at least 11 search warrants to find more than 7.5 kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine, in addition to more than two kilograms of fentanyl, which Kennedy said was enough “basically to wipe out all of the population of Erie County”

Authorities say they also seized 12 firearms.