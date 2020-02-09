1  of  3
Drug overdose victim found abandoned on side of road in PA

News
DURYEA, P.A. (WBRE/WYOU) Charges are expected after a man who overdosed was found abandoned near the side of a Pennsylvania road.

It happened Friday night on the 400 block of New Street in Duryea.

Police said another man who was driving a car dragged the victim from the vehicle then dumped him partially on a sidewalk and the shoulder of the road.

The victim was found with heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to a hospital and did regain consciousness. Police are still searching for the driver.

