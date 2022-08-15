ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Steadily falling prices have given consumers some relief at the pump over the last several weeks. The lowered costs are also a relief on the business side, as some companies have had to budget extra for fuel.

With diesel down roughly 35 cents since last month, it’s helped to ease business costs for those that spend their livelihood on the roads. Lakeville Trucking says the impact this year in fuel alone is significant.



“Budget-wise, we’re probably up 35 to 40 percent versus the previous year. It’s significant,” said Alex Voronin, owner of Lakeville Trucking.

For companies like Lakeville Trucking, record-high gas prices have pushed the budget. With driving as a necessity, it’s not something the business could eliminate.

Voronin said that even over the last few weeks, he’s noticed a difference for the better as prices have dropped. But he was quick to point out, they’re not where they typically should be.

“It’s costing probably close to $1,200 to $1,300 to fill up a truck right now,” he said. “It used to be $700 to $800, so it’s a big difference.”

For the average driver, there’s a bit of relief compared to months ago, when prices hovered at $5 a gallon for regular gas.

“As of right now, fewer people are traveling, there’s a little bit less demand even though some days there’s a bit tighter supply of the oil itself,” Valerie Puma, a representative of AAA Western and Central New York, said. “Just with the way the supply and demand are going hand in hand, all those variables together is why we’re seeing lower prices at the pump.”

Nationwide, gas prices have continuously declined for nearly two months. Some business owners, however, are hoping for more.

“In some cases, you just take in the loss or breakeven just to run a truck, to make sure employees have a job and hope tomorrow it changes and we’re making money again,” Voronin said.

Monday, the price of oil by barrel was below 90 dollars compared to early June, when the price-per-barrel was roughly $30 more expensive.

