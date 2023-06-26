ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This summer, law enforcement is warning drivers to be extra cautious behind the wheel now that more pedestrians are out since the school year is over and the weather is nicer.

The main thing authorities want drivers to remember is to be defensive while behind the wheel. Such as eyeing crosswalks closely and driving slower so you’re prepared to stop and share the road with cyclists.

At least three times a week, Stephanie Snook of Rochester will walk to her usual work spot at coffee shops or take her dog out. But she notices along her route, drivers aren’t always patient with pedestrians.

“Especially at lunchtime or when people are trying to get home,” Snook said. “They’re just in a rush and not paying attention. I can’t blame them. Food is important, and getting home is important, but pedestrian safety is also important.”

The Monroe County Sherriff’s Office urges all drivers to be prepared to see more pedestrians out this time of year. But those out walking need to also do their part by not being distracted.

“Everybody needs to be more aware of their surroundings,” Deputy Brendan Hurley said. “If you’re walking and your head’s berried into your phone, you don’t see what’s coming. You don’t see what’s going on around you, and that’s not good. It makes you an easy target for crime, could walk right into a light pole. There’s plenty of videos online about that.”

Next month, the City of Rochester plans to send a new act of transportation plan to the federal government to request funding for projects to better infrastructure for those who walk and bike around.

“What this plan is going to do is give us a better opportunity to reduce the number of crashes that occur in this community as it relates to pedestrians and bicyclists,” Environmental Services Commissioner Richard Perrin explained. “Based on a body of knowledge that says if you’re dealing with these particular types of knowledge and situations, this is your best approach.”

Along Monroe County roads, Executive Adam Bello announced a new incentive plan to allocate $10 million for towns to install more sidewalks— covering up to 50% of the costs. The city echoed making the whole metro pedestrian-friendly will take a team effort.

“Everyone should have a reasonable expectation that they can get from where they are to where they want to be without undue risk to life, injury, then property,” Perrin added.

The City of Rochester Environmental Services plans to unveil more specific details and goals of their act of transportation plan later this week. Which they say is data-driven to find solutions on how to prevent more pedestrian accidents.