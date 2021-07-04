Driver uninjured after fireworks go off in box truck

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WROC) – A box truck returning from a firework show in Akron exploded into a ball of flames as it was traveling south on S. Lake road in Pembroke just before midnight Saturday evening.

Pembroke Assistant Fire Chief Edwin Mileham said he heard a big explosion just as he was going to bed, a few minutes later his pager was going off. Mileham, who lives about 4 miles from S. Lake Road, said when he arrived on scene fireworks were exploding all over the place and the box truck was fully involved.

The driver of the truck was able to self-extricate and call 911. According to firefighters, the driver was not injured.

“All of a sudden he saw sparks and then a loud bang, then he pulled over and got out,” Mileham said.

Mileham said fire crews on scene were able to use a deck gun on Pembroke’s engine and stay about 30-40 feet away and cool the fire down.

Firefighters say the flames were as high as the power lines and debris from firework explosions extended 1,000 feet down the road and into yards.