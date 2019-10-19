Driver ticketed for causing 3-vehicle crash in Mendon

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in the town of Mendon in the area of Clover Street and Stoney Lonesome Road.

Deputies said a Subaru was driving northbound on Clover Street and stopped at the intersection of Stoney Lonesome Road with the intentions of turning left onto Stoney Lonesome Road.

The Subaru waited to make the left turn as there was traffic coming southbound on Clover Street. While waiting to turn, the Subaru was rear-ended by a Hyundai Sonata.

Deputies said the impact from the Hyundai Sonata pushed the Subaru in the southbound lane of Clover Street, the Subaru then side swiped an Audi SUV which was heading southbound on Clover Street.

The Audi SUV was towing a trailer which had motorized mini bikes on them.

According to deputies, each vehicle had one occupant. All occupants signed off on transport, and there were no apparent injuries.

The operator of the Hyundai Sonata was issued a ticket for following too closely.

Traffic was shut down for a short while in the area but has since re-opened.

Deputies do not believe drugs nor alcohol were involved in the accident.