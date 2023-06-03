PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle rolled over late Friday night in the town of Penfield at the intersection of Penfield Road and Fairport Nine Mile Point Road. Deputies say there were three occupants in the vehicle.

According to the MCSO, the vehicle was heading southbound on Fairport Nine Mile Point Road when it hit the raised roadway at the intersection which made the vehicle go into the air.

“The driver lost control just south of Penfield Road, left the roadway, striking a street sign, a light pole, and an RG&E utility pole before ultimately rolling over and catching fire,” deputies said.

Penfield EMS treated two occupants for minor abrasions. One occupant was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies issued multiple traffic tickets to the driver. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Crews with RG&E were on site for the down pole and low hanging wires. Vehicular traffic was closed on Fairport Nine Mile Point Road (Route 250) between Penfield Road (Route 441) and St. Camillus Way.