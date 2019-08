ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to the scene of a vehicle that hit a house on Independence Street shortly before noon on Saturday.

The driver told responding officers that another vehicle cut him. The driver said that caused him to swerve to avoid hitting the other vehicle. The driver lost control and struck a house’s concrete porch.

Officers said no one was injured inside the house at the time of the crash and that there was no structural damage to the house.