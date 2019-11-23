Driver strikes pole in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Henrietta on Saturday.

Deputies said the crash occurred at the intersection of Moore Road and Scottsville-West Henrietta Road.

According to deputies, the driver of a 2012 Nissan Rogue was heading northbound on Moore Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ended up striking a pole.

Moore Road will be closed in both directions for approximately an hour so that RG&E can repair the damages to the pole.

Deputies said no one was injured in the accident, and the investigation remains active.