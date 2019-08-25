Driver strikes pole after falling asleep behind the wheel

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Penfield on State Road early Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said a 2003 Chevrolet van was heading west on State Road when it left the road and struck a power line pole. The pole was knocked down and the power lines wound up on the ground.

The driver of the van stated he fell asleep.

There was one passenger in the van who was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver was uninjured.

Deputies said the van came to rest on the south side of State Road, directly opposite Alpine Drive.

State Road is currently closed while RG&E deals with the wires.

A crew from the Webster Fire Department responded to assist at the scene and with the road closure.

Deputies ticketed the driver with failure to maintain in the lane and other violations.