ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to single-vehicle crash Saturday in the area of Hudson Avenue and Clifford Avenue in Rochester shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle that had struck a fire hydrant and a tree. Officers said the driver was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Officers ended up arresting the driver for alcohol-related offenses. No one else was injured during the crash.