Driver strikes 6-year-old in Oneida County

DEERFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – A 6-year-old girl is recovering at a Utica hospital after having been hit by a jeep Saturday in the town of Deerfield on Cosby Manor Road.

New York State Police in Marcy said the child, who resides in Deerfield, was walking with a friend when she turned and ran into the roadway in front of a jeep shortly after 11 a.m.

Deputies identified the driver of the jeep as 24-year-old Timothy Flihan from Utica. Deputies said Flihan swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the girl but was unable to avoid hitting her.

An ambulance transported the girl to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Flihan was not injured in the accident.

According to NYSP, Flihan tested negative at the scene for being under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Troopers did not issue any traffic tickets to Flihan, and troopers believe the cause of the crash appears to be a pedestrian error.