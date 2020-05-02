Driver, passenger flee into cemetery during police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police Officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop Friday evening in the area of Portland Avenue and Route 104 in Rochester.

Officers said the driver took off and tried to elude police during the pursuit.

According to officers, two tires of the driver’s vehicle blew during the chase and the driver stopped at the main gates of the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Officers said the driver and a passenger ran from the vehicle into the cemetery. Officers searched the area.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time and no one was injured during the pursuit.