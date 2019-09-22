Driver killed after striking tree on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – One person is dead after a sedan struck a tree Sunday morning in Rochester on Dewey Avenue at around 9 a.m.

Rochester Police officers said the occupants of the vehicle were the driver and one passenger.

Officers said the driver was killed in the crash and the passenger was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dewey Avenue will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Lenriet Street to Morville Drive while technicians process the scene.

The public is asked to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion while the investigation continues.

The street will likely be closed for several hours.