Driver dies after vehicle catapults off bridge in Yates County

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle accident on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m.

Deputies say a vehicle catapulted off of Route 14 at the east end of a large bridge and landed near a Keuka Lake Outlet stream by Route 54 near the village of Dresden. According to deputies, the vehicle was destroyed by fire.

A crew with the Dresden Fire Department and Yates County OEM were called to the scene using ATVs to reach the vehicle.

The county’s Coroner and Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, as well.

The bridge remains closed and the investigation is still under investigation.