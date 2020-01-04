Driver dies after crashing into tree

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – One man has died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday in Irondequoit on that 3800 block of St. Paul Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m.

Irondequoit Police officers said the driver left the roadway and struck a tree. Officers said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to IPD.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver’s identity is not being released pending the notification of his family.

IPD was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Fire Department, Ridge Culver Fire Department, and Monroe Ambulance.