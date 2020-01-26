Driver charged with DWI after rollover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 24-year-old driver was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday when he was driving his SUV with three occupants inside.

Rochester Police officers identified the driver as Tyrik Walker.

According to officers, Walker was driving northbound on Lake Avenue near Maplewood Avenue, and his vehicle slid on ice and he crossed into the southbound traffic lane and the SUV rolled over onto the passenger side shortly after 4 a.m.

All four occupants were trapped inside the SUV.

Within a few minutes, first responders were able to assist everyone safely out.

No one was injured and no other vehicles or property was struck.

Officers say speed and alcohol were contributing factors with this accident. The area has been reopened to traffic.

Officers charged Walker with other traffic infractions, as well, and issued him an appearance ticket.