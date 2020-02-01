Driver arrested for DWI in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver who was in an intoxicated state when he crashed into a brick sign in Chili Saturday shortly before 4 a.m.

The accident took place at the Chili Heights Apartments.

Deputies determined that the vehicle involved was heading westbound on Chili Ave when it left the roadway and struck a Frontier Communications box and then the sign at the entrance to the apartment complex.

Deputies identified the driver as 33-year-old Jacob Waibel and arrested him for driving while intoxicated.

Deputies said he was the only occupant in his vehicle at the time of the accident.